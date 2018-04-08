Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 350 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.63) to GBX 300 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 300 ($4.21) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($5.05) to GBX 290 ($4.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Drax Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Drax Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 359.23 ($5.04).

DRX stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($4.08) on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 218 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 368.70 ($5.18).

Drax Group (LON:DRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of GBX 368.52 billion during the quarter. Drax Group had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.92%.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/drax-groups-drx-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company’s segments include Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.