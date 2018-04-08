DRDGOLD (DRD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media coverage about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3678951564211 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 59,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,522. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

