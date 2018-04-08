Dropil Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,003.00 (CRYPTO:DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dropil has a total market cap of $80.35 million and $64,003.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053739 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012211 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00081397 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022020 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033163 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00427601 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2015. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,168,060,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.