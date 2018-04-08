DRP Utility 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $297.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DRP Utility token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. DRP Utility has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $297.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00685935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

