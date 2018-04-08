Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DTE Energy (DTE) Share Price

News headlines about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4712826082495 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

DTE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 879,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $18,666.80, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $772,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

