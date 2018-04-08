Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Duluth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $350,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Duluth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 254,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.27, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

