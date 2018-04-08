Critical Survey: Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) & Its Peers

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) is one of 10 public companies in the “Eating & drinking places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dunkin’ Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands $860.50 million $350.90 million 24.56 Dunkin’ Brands Competitors $3.22 billion $407.13 million 31.19

Dunkin’ Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dunkin’ Brands. Dunkin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dunkin’ Brands has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dunkin’ Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands 1 8 10 0 2.47 Dunkin’ Brands Competitors 91 430 724 58 2.57

Dunkin’ Brands currently has a consensus price target of $63.68, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Dunkin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dunkin’ Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands 40.77% -190.44% 6.67% Dunkin’ Brands Competitors 2.05% -19.82% 4.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dunkin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dunkin’ Brands pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 56.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin’ Brands lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands peers beat Dunkin’ Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

