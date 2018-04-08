Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Durect earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7090298869739 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Durect has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $363.41, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Durect had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. research analysts expect that Durect will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Durect from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Durect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Durect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Durect has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/durect-drrx-given-media-impact-score-of-0-28-updated-updated.html.

About Durect

Durect Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company with research and development programs. The Company’s products candidates include DUR-928, oral for metabolic/lipid disorders, and DUR-928, injectable for acute organ injuries. Its other product candidates include POSIMIR (controlled release injection of bupivacaine), REMOXY (oral controlled release oxycodone), ORADUR-ADHD, ELADUR (controlled release injection of bupivicane), Relday (risperidone), ORADUR-based opioid (hydromorphone) and SABER-based ophthalmic.

Receive News & Ratings for Durect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.