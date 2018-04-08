Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,848. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

