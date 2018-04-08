DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Grammer (GMM)

Grammer (ETR:GMM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

ETR GMM traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €51.30 ($63.33). 10,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,134. Grammer has a 12 month low of €40.60 ($50.12) and a 12 month high of €61.95 ($76.48).

Grammer Company Profile

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. Its Seating Systems division operates as a tier 1 and aftermarket supplier of seat units and seating systems. This division offers driver and passenger seats for agriculture and construction vehicles, forklifts, trucks, buses, and trains, as well as to railway transport OEMs, rail operators, and bus manufacturers.

