Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.ON (FRA:EOAN) a €10.25 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.65) price target on E.ON (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.30 ($15.19) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.60) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. E.ON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.02 ($11.13) on Friday. E.ON has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($13.33).

About E.ON

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

