Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect E. W. Scripps (SSP) Share Price

Media coverage about E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. E. W. Scripps earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3140147801967 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of E. W. Scripps stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $944.75, a P/E ratio of -29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.00.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. E. W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

