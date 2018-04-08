Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 497,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 298,602 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 8,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,268,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 627,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.13 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $201,468.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

