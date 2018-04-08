EagleCoin (EAGLE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

EagleCoin (CURRENCY:EAGLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. EagleCoin has a market capitalization of $52,610.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of EagleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, EagleCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00768389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00171576 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EagleCoin Profile

EagleCoin launched on October 18th, 2017. EagleCoin’s total supply is 3,633,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,421 tokens. The official website for EagleCoin is eaglepay.io. EagleCoin’s official Twitter account is @EagleCoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EagleCoin

EagleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase EagleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

