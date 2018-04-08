Insider Buying: Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER) insider William John Mcguinty acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Eastmain Resources stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Eastmain Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

About Eastmain Resources

Eastmain Resources Inc is an exploration-stage company engaged in the exploration of metallic mineral resource properties within Canada. The Company’s primary focus is exploration for precious metals in the Eastmain/Opinaca areas of James Bay, Quebec. It owns interest in two gold deposits, which include Eau Claire and the Eastmain Mine, and holds interest in Eleonore South, a mineral exploration joint venture.

