Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5822037165892 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EFR remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Friday. 110,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,618. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Craig P. Russ acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

