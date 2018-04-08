Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.6767703016405 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:ETO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 43,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,666. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

