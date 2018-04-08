OppenheimerFunds Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ebix by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ebix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Ebix by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $74.05 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,347.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Ebix had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. research analysts expect that Ebix Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

