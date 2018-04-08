ECC Price Reaches $0.0008 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. ECC has a market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $77,849.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ECC has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00661830 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006490 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000605 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00098124 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “E-CurrencyCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. ECC is based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

