Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,345 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 620,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 67.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $700,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $303,151.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,743.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,901. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $814.11, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.65%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

