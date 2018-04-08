EcoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $307.00 (CRYPTO:ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One EcoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001884 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. EcoCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,096.00 and $307.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00045526 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001694 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,827.20 or 3.23393000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00184027 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004110 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

ECO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,160,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,461 coins. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. The official website for EcoCoin is www.ecocoin.us. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

