Ecopetrol (EC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,268,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,800.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.6374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous special dividend of $0.16. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,416.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,135 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,070,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 1,633,846 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,566,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Ecopetrol by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 353,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 266,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ecopetrol (EC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ecopetrol-ec-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.