Insider Selling: Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R. Loch Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, R. Loch Macdonald sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $41,650.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, R. Loch Macdonald sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $36,225.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, R. Loch Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

Shares of EDGE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.98. Edge Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

EDGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Edge Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Edge Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 261,850 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 333,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 183,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edge Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edge Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edge Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

