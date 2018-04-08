Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 1,517.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 178,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 39.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 85,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $876,789.50, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

