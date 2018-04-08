Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edison International earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2436286604403 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.38. 2,370,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,272. The firm has a market cap of $20,649.90, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $71.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

