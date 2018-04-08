Wayfair (W) Insider Sells $45,612.00 in Stock

Wayfair (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $45,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $38,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $38,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $40,116.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $51,084.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $48,606.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Edmond Macri sold 153 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $11,807.01.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $55,728.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Edmond Macri sold 755 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $69,860.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $52,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Edmond Macri sold 1,310 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $113,485.30.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $49,134.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $6,008.66, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wayfair by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

