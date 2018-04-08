EDUCare Price Tops $0.0561 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8.49 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00678500 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00174654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDUCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.