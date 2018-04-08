Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) CEO Sells 32,800 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $4,583,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael A. Mussallem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $3,771,016.00.

EW opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $92.90 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28,880.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.45 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

