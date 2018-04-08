eGold (CRYPTO:EGOLD) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

eGold (CURRENCY:EGOLD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, eGold has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One eGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. eGold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00682304 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00173774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About eGold

eGold launched on October 8th, 2017. eGold’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. eGold’s official Twitter account is @eGoldToken. eGold’s official website is egoldtoken.org.

Buying and Selling eGold

eGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy eGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eGold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for eGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.