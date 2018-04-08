Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7140688959694 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 64,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,335. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.09). analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

