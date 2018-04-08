Ekso Bionics (EKSO) & Nordson (NDSN) Head to Head Comparison

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nordson 0 5 6 0 2.55

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Nordson has a consensus price target of $155.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Nordson.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -396.04% -246.15% -107.72% Nordson 15.85% 30.41% 9.94%

Dividends

Nordson pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ekso Bionics does not pay a dividend. Nordson pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordson has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ekso Bionics has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $7.35 million 11.96 -$29.12 million ($0.89) -1.64 Nordson $2.07 billion 3.68 $295.80 million $5.37 24.47

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordson beats Ekso Bionics on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its precision dispensing and processing technology to various markets. The Advanced Technology Systems segment integrates its product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production process, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled automated, and post-dispense bond testing, optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials, and for curing and drying of dispensed material.

