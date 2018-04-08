Eldorado Gold (ELD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

TSE:ELD opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.13.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Garvin acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,700.00.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

