Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an average rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

ERI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,742.06, a P/E ratio of 3,440.00 and a beta of 1.04. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Eldorado Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.27 million. equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,014,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 123,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

