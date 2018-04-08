Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Lifted to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has GBX 650 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.90) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 590 ($8.28) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 575 ($8.07) to GBX 590 ($8.28) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 622.40 ($8.74).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 594.60 ($8.35) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 467.90 ($6.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 713.05 ($10.01).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 121,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £758,486.64 ($1,064,692.08).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

