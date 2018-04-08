Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Elevate Credit (ELVT) Stock Price

Headlines about Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elevate Credit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0803476625975 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $7.48 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $310.18 and a PE ratio of 46.31.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS started coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

