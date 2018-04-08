Elite (CRYPTO:1337) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Elite has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1,780.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053511 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012356 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00080515 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022493 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033647 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00449193 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,959,521,873 coins and its circulating supply is 26,157,168,758 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.1337coin.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.