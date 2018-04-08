Elkfork Partners LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in AAON (AAON)

Elkfork Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 470,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAON news, VP Sam Neale sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $279,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,798.35, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. AAON has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $40.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.34%. equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

