Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.11 ($18.65).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.33 ($17.69) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($25.28).

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

