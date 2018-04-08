EmberCoin (EMB) Trading Down 1.4% Today

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded flat against the dollar. EmberCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $84,458.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EmberCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io.

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

