EmberCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, EmberCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $85,613.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000549 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000256 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

