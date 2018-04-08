Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $197,088.00 and $32.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006199 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000125 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003598 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

