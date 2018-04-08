Emerald Expositions (EEX) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Emerald Expositions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emerald Expositions pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerald Expositions is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Emerald Expositions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald Expositions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions $341.70 million $81.80 million 17.72 Emerald Expositions Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.22

Emerald Expositions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions. Emerald Expositions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald Expositions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Emerald Expositions Competitors 700 3547 6933 271 2.59

Emerald Expositions currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Emerald Expositions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions 24.01% 10.10% 4.26% Emerald Expositions Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Summary

Emerald Expositions beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Emerald Expositions

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.