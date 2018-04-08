Emercoin Price Tops $2.27 (CRYPTO:EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $516,948.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00032423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00641254 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014774 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,566,523 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Livecoin, xBTCe and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

