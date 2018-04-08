Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerge Energy Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1779564888543 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMES. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $9.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of EMES stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 288,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,602. Emerge Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Emerge Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

