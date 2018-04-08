Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program, which allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, March 22nd. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Singular Research upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:EBS traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 211,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $2,628.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.96 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $308,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,631.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $262,288.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,505.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $664,814. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

