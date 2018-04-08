Emis Group (EMIS) Declares GBX 12.90 Dividend

Emis Group (LON:EMIS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EMIS opened at GBX 820 ($11.51) on Friday. Emis Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.42 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,034 ($14.51).

Emis Group (LON:EMIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 47.20 ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 46.30 ($0.65) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company had revenue of £160.35 million for the quarter. Emis Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Separately, Numis Securities raised Emis Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 880 ($12.35) in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products and solutions to deliver the patient care in various sectors comprising primary, secondary; child, community, and mental health; and community care, as well as community pharmacy sectors.

