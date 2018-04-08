Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 1,139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 460,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

ENBL stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $5,982.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/enable-midstream-partners-lp-enbl-position-boosted-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.