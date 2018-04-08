HC Wainwright Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (EXK) a $6.00 Price Target

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) received a $6.00 price objective from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

EXK opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.52, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.06. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.43%. analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,707 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,937 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68,550 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,698,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

