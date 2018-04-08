Endurance International Group (EIGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,033.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.81. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.24%. The business had revenue of $294.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $61,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $35,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,257 shares of company stock valued at $118,676. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 210,616 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Endurance International Group (EIGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/endurance-international-group-eigi-now-covered-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.