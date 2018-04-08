Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.67) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.79) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Societe Generale set a €6.00 ($7.41) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.41) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.85 ($7.22).

Shares of ENEL opened at €4.93 ($6.09) on Friday. Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.90).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Enel (ENEL) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/enel-enel-given-a-5-40-price-target-by-deutsche-bank-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

